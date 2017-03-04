Korean coffee franchise reaches Brunei shores

| Fadley Faisal |

KOREAN-lifestyle fans now have a cafe to unwind at with the opening of Caffe Bene Brunei, which serves good coffee and authentic Korean treats.

Korean Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam cum guest of honour Cho Won-myung was ecstatic with the opening of the Korean coffee franchise here, located on the ground floor of The Airport Mall.

Caffe Bene Brunei Operator Haji Zul thanked the ambassador for supporting his decision to open an outlet in Brunei.

Founded in 2008, Caffe Bene is one of the largest coffee chains in South Korea. It has over 1,000 outlets with Brunei being its latest venture. This marks the first Korean coffee house franchise in the Sultanate.

The coffee beans are from Brazil, Colombia, Ethiopia and Kenya.

At Caffe Bene, it is not just about coffee, but also about Korean Bingsu, Misugaru Latte, gelato and other sweet and savoury delicacies, Haji Zul explained.