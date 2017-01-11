Korea to foster Brunei ties, opens new chancery

| James Kon |

THE Korean Embassy in the country is looking to double its efforts to foster the bilateral relations between the Republic of Korea and Brunei Darussalam with the launch of its new chancery located at the Diplomatic Enclave yesterday morning.

The launching of its new building, which is a longstanding wish of the Korean community in Brunei and is one of the great symbolic achievements under the cooperation between Brunei Darussalam and the Republic of Korea, was attended by Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, the Minister of Home Affairs; Pehin Orang Kaya Indera Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Suyoi bin Haji Osman, the Minister of Education; Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Haji Apong, the Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism and Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Also in attendance were Dato Paduka Awang Haji Suhaimi bin Haji Gafar, the Deputy Minister of Development; and Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Major General Dato Paduka Seri Mohd Tawih bin Abdullah, the Commander of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces; Ryu Jeong-hyun, the Director General of the South Asian and Pacific Affairs Bureau at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea as well as members of the Diplomatic Corps and invited guests.

Cho Won-myung, the Korean Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam, in his opening remark said, “I am very happy to host the opening ceremony for our embassy and my residence. We began the construction of these buildings in February 2015 just three months after I arrived in Brunei and now they have been successfully completed.

“As we mark the 33rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year, the Korean Embassy, with this ceremony as another momentum, will double its efforts to further deepen and widen the bilateral relations between our two countries, following His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s successful visit to Korea in 2014, in commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of our two countries’ diplomatic relationship and of the 25th anniversary of ROK-Asean dialogue partnership,” he added.

The Korean Ambassador revealed that there have been exchanges to promote regional security and recently, there were exchange of visits by senior officials that strengthened our bilateral relations including the annual Seoul Security Dialogue (SDD) and the biennial ADEX, which saw participation of representatives from the Brunei Government, while Korea actively participated in the Brunei-led ADMM+ joint exercise with its destroyer Choi-Young in May last year.

Furthermore, efforts to enhance bilateral exchanges in the military field last year saw the friendship visits to Brunei by the destroyer Lee Soon-shin and ROK Navy, and the Black Eagles team of ROK Air Force.

In the field of economics, the ambassador highlighted, “I would like to acknowledge all the contribution by both Bruneian and Korean businessmen, who work for our mutual benefits in various sectors such as construction, FinTech, flight transportation, trade and services. I believe that these economic and people-to-people exchanges in private sectors are fundamental in defining the real value of the relationship between our two countries.

“Both governments will continue to work together to promote business opportunities in our two countries by increasing efficiency and exercising good practices.”

In terms of culture and sports he said, “We have witnessed a lot of advances in the area of cultural exchange between our two countries. Since earlier last year, the embassy has hosted events such as the Korean Ambassador’s Badminton Tournament, K-Dream Night, Korean Festival, Korean Movie Festival and towards the end of last year – the Rhythm of Korea Festival. Korean dramas were also broadcasted on Radio Television Brunei (RTB). These dramas will continue to promote the culture of Korea to Bruneians and enhance our mutual understanding.”