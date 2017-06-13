KLIA customs officers seize 288kg of imported Pangolin scales

SEPANG (Bernama) – Customs officers have foiled an attempt to smuggle 288kg of pangolin scales valued at RM3.69 million from Ghana to Malaysia. They seized 12 boxes of the scales at the air cargo warehouse in the Free Trade Zone of the KL International Airport on June 9, Customs assistant director-general (enforcement) Datuk Paddy Abd Halim said on Tuesday. He said the consignment was marked as oyster shells in the air waybill and was bound for a destination in Ampang, Selangor, which turned out to be false address. More details in Wednesday’s Bulletin.
