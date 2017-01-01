Kiudang Mungkom beat Bamit FC in five-goal thriller

| Fadhil Yunus |

KIUDANG Mungkom emerged 3-2 winners against Bamit FC in the Tutong District Amateur Football Association League (TDAFA) at the Tutong Sports Complex last Friday.

Abang Nur provided the breakthrough for Kiudang in the 26th minute before Razimie doubled his side’s lead in the 44th minute.

Dramatic scenes engulfed a classic match as Bamit mounted a revival firstly through Shannon in the 64th minute before Shazwan made it all even with 19 minutes remaining.

However, Razimie scored Kiudang’s decisive goal in the 75th minute which proved the winner.