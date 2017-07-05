Kim vows North Korea’s nukes are not on negotiation table

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un vowed on Wednesday his nation will “demonstrate its mettle to the US” and never put its weapons programmes up for negotiations, a day after test-launching its first intercontinental ballistic missile. The hard line suggests more tests are being prepared as the country tries to perfect nuclear-armed missiles capable of striking anywhere in the United States. More details in Thursday’s Bulletin.
Sultan in Singapore for 4-day State Visit
HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan an...Read more