Kim Jong-nam murder case fixed for mention on July 28

KAJANG (Bernama) – The Kim Jong-nam murder case has been fixed for mention on July 28 at Shah Alam High Court. Two women, Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong are accused with four others still at large for murdering Jong-nam or Kim Chol, 45, who was the brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport around 9am on February 13. More details in Weekend Bulletin.
