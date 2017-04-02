Kean doubles down on defensive woes

| Fadhil Yunus |

DPMM FC head coach Steve Kean has stressed the importance of overcoming their defensive woes after seeing his side leak five goals in the last two matches ahead of the crucial match against Hougang United FC in the S League at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium tonight.

The head coach has also underscored the need to win every game at home especially a club with aspirations of winning the S League title.

The Gegar Gegar men go into the match 10 points adrift of league leaders Albirex Niigata (S) – who snatched a late 2-2 draw against Home United FC in a top-of-the-table clash last night – and need to collect three points to stay in touch with the title contenders.

“You try to cover every aspect in attacking, possession, defending, every aspect of the game you’ve covered in pre-season,” said Kean in an interview with the Sunday Bulletin after a training session at the Jerudong Mini Stadium yesterday.

“We need to work on winning back our confidence knowing that we can defend not only as a back unit and the goalkeeper but also as a whole team defending better.

“Our stats are pretty horrific. The first two games there have only been seven shots on target and five goals against,” he continued.

“It didn’t take too long for me to sit down and scratch my head and wonder what we have to work on.

“We have to go back to the basics of defending and making sure our organisation behind the ball especially when we were attacking is right and we don’t get done by any silly counter-attacks. And then when we do have to defend we have to throw our body on the line and block.

“Every single time the opposition has the ball we’ll make sure that the goalkeeper doesn’t have to make a save because we get blocks and we get tackles, we push them wide and we make them much difficult for them to get opportunities on goal.”

With their latest acquisition Zeljko Savic signing a short-term contract as immediate replacement for the injured Francois Marque, Kean admitted that it is difficult for a player to adapt quickly especially in the frame of a defender.

However, Kean highlighted that decent players can still enjoy success which is evident with the arrival of Paulo Sergio when he was brought in following a premature injury to Craig Fagan.

“Good players adapt quickly and he’s a couple of good weeks with us. We made sure that after he signed his contract he didn’t go home.

“He waited and embedded himself in and got a lot of sessions under his belt so he knows his team-mates, he knows the way we play and he knows what we’ve expected of him.

“He’s a good player and I’m sure he deals in his stride,” the former Blackburn Rovers manager added.

Savic has been well-known to possess good leadership qualities during his stint in Europe and Kean highlighted that verbal communication could be the key towards channelling instructions with the fellow defence.

The head coach added that the defenders are “quiet” and “like to be led by somebody else” with past players Brian McLean and Boris Raspudic playing a key role as the voice of the team.

“We’ve always had central defenders that lead and command so his (Savic) experience is going to be vital.

“He can communicate and control the backline when we’re going to drop off, when we’re going to squeeze up and then it will be up to the two central defenders each side of them to take the lead off him because he’s got the experience and he’s got the maturity.”

Kean has also emphasised the importance not to concede easy or poor goals and make it difficult for opposition to breach their defence and goal.

“We need to be more dominant in our defending and make sure that if somebody’s going to score a goal, it has to be a wonder goal. It can’t just be an easy give and if you look back at the five goals we’ve conceded from a defensive point of view a lot of them have been poor goals.

“It’s not a case where somebody’s hit one from 35 metres and into the top corner so that’s something I’m convinced we will be better at tomorrow night”, the head coach concluded.

There are no injury concerns ahead of the crucial tie against a side which they boast a fine record historically having won four in the last five league meetings between the two sides.