Kean bemoans missed chances

| Fadhil Yunus |

DPMM FC head coach Steve Kean bemoaned his side’s profligacy in front of goal following a disappointing 2-1 defeat at the hands of Balestier Khalsa FC in the Great Eastern-Hyundai S League at the Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore on Friday night.

The Gegar Gegar men surrendered a 1-0 lead as two quick-fire goals in the second half condemned the former winners to their third league defeat this season.

“We’re disappointed with the result but if you look at the chances that we’ve had we’ve had enough chances not only to win this game but win two or three games,” Kean said in a post-match interview.

“It’s not like us in front of goal. We’re normally sharp, we normally put the chances away but tonight we missed a lot of opportunities.”

The head coach also explained that failing to add cushion to the scoreline with a second goal invited pressure to his charges.

“Because we didn’t get the second goal, then I’d think we’ve brought pressure on ourselves,” continued the head coach.

However, the former Blackburn Rovers heaped praise on the Tigers after a good performance in the second half.

Meanwhile, his opposite number Marko Kraljevic thought that it was one of the finest matches he has seen his side played this season.

“They played a great game. Today was one of the best games this year,” said Kraljevic.

The Balestier head coach was still pleased with his side’s performance despite seeing defender Hanafi Salleh gifted a 21st minute penalty which Rafael Ramazotti converted.

“Even when we were 1-0 down, we were playing a good game and were making the chances.

“In the second half, we scored two goals and I think we could score few more goals,” concluded Kraljevic.

DPMM FC missed the chance to narrow the gap and remain seven points adrift of league leaders Albirex Niigata (S).

The Brunei-based outfit slipped to 8th, their lowest position since the end of the 2013 season.