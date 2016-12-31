KDB Pemburu completes four decades of service

THE Royal Brunei Navy (RBN) yesterday bade farewell to one of its coastal patrol crafts, KDB Pemburu, in a decommissioning ceremony held at the Muara Naval Base.

Present as the guest of honour was the Commander of RBN, First Admiral Pengiran Dato Seri Pahlawan Norazmi bin Pengiran Haji Muhammad, who declared the decommissioning of KDB Pemburu.

The Squadron Commander of RBN’s Coastal Patrol Craft Squadron, Lieutenant Mohammad Aliashim bin Alias, RBN, led the ceremony and presented the Brunei Darussalam flag, Navy Ensign and commissioning pennant to the Commander of RBN to mark the completion of KDB Pemburu’s four decades of service.

Commissioned on June 17, 1975, the KDB Pemburu was built by Vosper Thornycroft in Singapore and has served for 41 years, six months and 14 days.

Throughout its service, she was involved in patrols, operational deployments in the region, multilateral exercises with other navies and made vital contributions to the roles of the RBN. The sister ships – KDB Perwira and KDB Penyerang – are still in service with the RBN.