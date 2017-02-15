KBSentral focusses on energy saving

THE Energy-Saving Initiative is an energy saving effort to reduce electrical usage in KBSentral Shopping Centre.

It’s a project initiated by the Department of Mechanical and Electrical, Ministry of Development and Garden Sentral Hotel was selected among a few hotels to be involved.

The project involves monitoring daily metre consumptions as well as monthly electricity consumption. Through this, it will show which section of the hotel consumes high amount of electricity. Steps are then taken to reduce them.

This can be done by reducing temperature to Air Handling Units (AHU) and switching off lights at certain areas.

This initiativehas been extended to KBSentral Property Building.

This included switching off lights at designated areas, switching off exhaust fans, AHU and air-conditioning units at an earlier time.

According to Anizah binti Haji Ja’afar, KBSentral’s Head of Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) and Security.

This energy-saving effort is an initiative led by the HSE, supported by all the departments within KBSentral property management along with the various tenants under KB Sentral Shopping Centre.

She added that this initiative is hoped to instill awareness on the important of saving energy, educating the KBSentral staff on how to minimise usage of electricity at the same time reduce wastage of electrical usage.

“When business operating hours end at 5.30pm here in the administration office, we encourage our staff to switch off all electrical circuits and office equipments,” said Anizah.

During operational hours in KBSentral, the staff are always reminded to turn off any electrical circuits and office equipment whenever not in use, she added.

“Therefore, to help cascade this energy saving awareness to the KBSentral staff, we have adopted measures such as putting a special ‘Switch Off’ sticker that are placed near or beside the electrical sockets.”