KB Sentral to hold Womenpreneur Talk

| Daniel Lim |

IN CONJUNCTION with Inter-national Women’s Day, KB Sentral Shopping Centre will be organising a ‘Womenpreneur Talk’ led by four women from various industries and career backgrounds on March 11, 2017.

The theme for this year’s celebration will be ‘Be Bold for Change’ and the speakers will be delivering motivational speeches to empower and embolden the participants to make changes in their lives for a better future.

Ahmad Anwar bin Haji Rosly, KB Sentral’s Marketing and Event Manager, said, “It’s all about making a big impact in the participants’ lives, and I hope that these four speakers, all of whom are from various backgrounds such as entertainment, business and sport, will be able to help young women realise their career potentials.”

He added, “We believe young women nowadays have opportunities to further their careers and passions, and learn to push the limits and aim for the sky.”

KB Sentral is extending the invitation to anyone interested in attending the talk, whose format and concept is inspired by the world-famous TED talks.