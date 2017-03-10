Kampong Ayer to get a facelift

| Rokiah Mahmud |

KAMPONG Ayer will be developed as part of the Bandarku Ceria initiative as a major tourist attraction, the Minister of Home Affairs (MoHA) said yesterday.

For this purpose, a designated track or bridge will be developed in Kampong Ayer to ease tourist flow to the area YB Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong informed the Legislative Council (LegCo) yesterday. He was responding to a quesion raised by YB Iswandy bin Ahmad who suggested making Kampong Ayer part of the Bandarku Ceria tourist attraction.

Responding to YB Iswandy, the minister said the response to the Bandarku Ceria programme which was launched six months ago has been encouraging. The programme not only involves the Ministry of Home Affairs but also Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism and Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports in developing Bandar Seri Begawan as a major tourist destination including the famous water village.

YB Iswandy also queried on the old and vacant buildings that have the potential to be used as cultural performance centres or theatres such as the Bolkiah Cinema building.

In his answer, the minister explained that the said building is under private ownership. However, he said that the Bandar Seri Begawan and Kampong Ayer Planning Committee under the ministry has issued a request proposal in February for three buildings to be developed – the Multiple Parking Lot, the former APTK as well as the Bumiputera Building – all in Bandar Seri Begawan.

Efforts are continuing in this regard and nod from local and foreign developers are awaited, he added.

Touching on the International Certificate of Identity (ICI) issue, YB Iswandy highlighted the issue of residents who use ICI as their travelling pass. They need to apply for visa for most countries and often face a hard time as the ICI document is not recognised in most countries.

He also raised query on efforts that have been made in reviewing regulations or accelerating citi-zenship process for residents who hold the ICI and red IC to be prioritised as they have successfully undergone the Malay language writing test. He added that most of them were residing in the country since generations.

In response, the minister explained that 17 categories are currently being streamlined by the Immigration and National Registration Department in determining certain criteria before it can be implemented and the review is in its final stage. Permanent resident status is one of the requirements needed for awarding them with citizenship.

With regard to citizenship, it is under the jurisdiction of the National Registration Act and Regulation Chapter (15) which has outlined certain categories, he noted.

The minister added that ICI is a travel document issued by the government to two categories of permanent residents in Brunei Darussalam. First is permanent residents of Brunei Darussalam who have no citizenship status in any country, and the second is those in the country yet to be granted the status of citizens or being recognised as permanent residents (stateless).

For anyone with ICI, re-entering Brunei Darussalam is guaranteed as long as the period of their travelling document and visa are still valid.

For those with stateless status, the Immigration and National Registration Department will un-derline their status of nationality as permanent resident of Brunei Darussalam under this category, the minister added.