July 15: A date of significance

| Azlan Othman |

THE immediate effect in generating unity and solidarity to strengthen the camaraderie between His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, and the people is a matter that is more significant and of priority when organising the royal birthday celebrations.

This was highlighted by His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and the Patron of the National Executive Committee for the 71st birthday celebrations of His Majesty in his sabda at the second meeting of the committee at the Prime Minister’s Office yesterday.

His Royal Highness said July 15 is a significant date to people from all walks of life.

“This date is a priceless opportunity for all to express their gratefulness, appreciation and unwavering support to His Majesty,” His Royal Highness said.

As a wise leader, commended and concern towards unity and prosperity of the people and the nation, the cheerful atmosphere of the royal celebrations is more meaningful with the achievement of the golden era in the history of the nation which is the golden jubilee celebrations of His Majesty’s accession to the throne to be celebrated three months later after the monarch’s birthday celebrations in July.

“I believe preparations have been planned to ensure events are arranged properly, thorough and perfect. I appreciate the continuous commitment, consultation and firm support from all parties involved in implementing all plans arranged in accordance with the aspiration,” His Royal Highness added.

His Royal Highness said as a way forward, all citizens and residents should be proactive with transformation in their mindsets towards the development of the community and nation that is competitive, innovative and creative.

His Royal Highness also took note that the post-mortem meeting on last year’s 70th royal birthday celebrations have been implemented. Experiences and improvements agreed upon should be thought rationally.

“We should take lessons, action and make appropriate improvement if there are shortcomings and problems arise in organising the celebrations. This is where the executive committee and the committee at district level play their part. All must execute every resource optimally in line with the spirits to ensure perfection and to enliven the celebrations at every district,” His Royal Highness said.

His Royal Highness also urged all committees to strengthen the working framework with stakeholders in making relevant preparations for every event planned.

“I believe with unity and consensus from all parties, events for the royal birthday celebrations will become a platform to consolidate harmonious living through close relations between the ruler and the people, instil the spirit of patriotism and national identity, loyalty to the monarch, love to the nation, unity in upholding peace and harmony,” His Royal Highness said.

Meanwhile, Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, the Minister of Home Affairs, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the National Executive Committee of the royal birthday celebrations, said the presence of His Royal Highness at the meeting demonstrated the concern, caring attitude and commitment of His Royal Highness as the Patron of the royal birthday celebrations on the role and task of the committee especially on the preparations at the national and district levels especially the get-together and exchanging greetings with citizens and residents in the four districts.

The meeting yesterday heard reports on the preparations of main events like the flag-hoisting and get-together session as well as reports on thanksgiving prayers, ceremonial parade, ceremony to mark the completion of the reading of the Al-Quran by village consultative council members and students’ nationwide and knowledge convention.

The thanksgiving prayer, Maghrib prayer, recitation of Surah Yaasiin, Tahlil and Isyak prayer will be held on July 14 at all mosques, suraus and religious halls nationwide with special focus at the Jame’ ‘Asr Hassanil Bolkiah, Kampong Kiarong.

The ceremonial parade will be held at Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien, Bandar Seri Begawan on July 15, followed by the audience and investiture ceremony at the Istana Nurul Iman.

The get-together ceremony with the people will begin in the Tutong District on July 18, followed by Temburong District on July 20; Belait District on July 22 and in the Brunei-Muara District on July 23. A ceremony marking the completion of the recitation of Al-Quran will be held on July 27 at the Istana Nurul Iman.