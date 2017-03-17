JPKE reviewing data to identify families in need of welfare

| Ishan Ibrahim |

DATA compiled from a research conducted in 2015-2016 is being used to identify those in need of assistance from the Community Development Department (JAPEM), or the Brunei Islamic Religious Council (MUIB), said YB Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports.

The minister was responding to a question posed by YB Siti Rozaimeriyanty binti Dato Seri Laila Jasa Haji Abdul Rahman, on a proposal made in 2011 for the establishment of a ‘poverty guideline’ based on a nationwide research of family household expenditure.

“From the first meeting of the National Council on Social Issues in 2011, discussions were conducted on poverty issues; and an agreement was made on the official definition of poverty according to Syariah, in which a person is incapable of earning a substantial income to buy basic requirements for their own needs or for their family,” he added.

“In adapting this definition for the purpose of correct application, the National Council on Social Issues has associated it with the concept of ‘minimum costs of basic necessities’ on a monthly basis, obtained from a research of family expenditure.

“Thus, the poverty line, which is $253 per person, is calculated based on the ‘minimum costs of basic necessities’ from the 2015 findings,” he said.

The minister also added that the Department of Economic Planning and Development (JPKE) is currently in the process of reviewing the ‘minimum costs of basic necessities’ from the data compiled in 2015.

“In the bid to determine the number of people who really need assistance from the relevant agencies, this can be only ascertained after the completion of the review by JPKE,” he said.

“The coordination of the relevant data, with regards to the recipients of welfare assistance, will continue to be conducted by the relevant agencies such as the MUIB and the Ministry of Education (MoE).”