JPD issues stern warning against illegal taxis

THE Land Transport Department (JPD) has issued a stern warning against illegal taxis operating in the country. JPD has said that operating illegal taxis is a compoundable offence and stern action will be taken against offenders.

JPD’s surveillance operations carried out over the past few months have identified more than 260 vehicles which have been subjected to very close scrutiny by JPD enforcement officers.

As a result of this monitoring and additional operations by JPD and the Royal Brunei Police Force, six people have been fined to date and a foreign national sent to the relevant authority for further action.

JPD issued a stern warning to foreign nationals carrying out these illegal activities. In addition to compound fines, further referral to the relevant authority may lead to their deportation from Brunei Darussalam.

Monitoring operations have also identified companies owning private rental cars or ‘Kereta Sewa Pandu Sendiri (KSPS)’ that were used to operate similar illegal activities. Two private rental car company licences have since been revoked by the Motor Transport Licensing Authority (MTLA) as a result of the operations.

The metered taxi system which was launched on September 23 last year indicates that there has been an increased confidence among members of the public following the regulation of taxi fares and services.

To uphold this positive image towards significantly improving taxi services in this country, members of the public and tourists are invited to submit their comments and complaints of any misuse of taxi meters or any casesof overcharging by taxi drivers to JPD via WhatsApp message to 7292017 or via email to jpdptg@land-transport.gov.bn.