JPD awards winners of Public Bus Pattern and Colour Design Competition

| Danial Norjidi |

THE Land Transport Department (JPD) held a prize presentation ceremony yesterday at the Ministry of Communications Building for the winners of its Public Bus Pattern and Colour Design Competition.

The competition was an initiative under a project by the ministry through JPD to improve the country’s public transport system.

The event’s guest of honour who presented the winners with their prizes yesterday was Haji Azhar bin Haji Ahmad, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Communications.

Also in attendance were department heads and senior officers from the Land Transport Department as well as Ministry of Communications.

Dr Haji Supry bin Haji Ladi, the Director of JPD, delivered opening remarks, in which he mentioned that the contest was opened to the public from the middle of last year.

He further noted that a total of 112 entries were received, out of which 10 were shortlisted in accordance with the selection criteria. A public online voting process then took place from July 2016, with a total of 9,240 votes received.

He added that the bus pattern and colour design that won first place earned the highest number of votes – more than half of the online votes.

The first prize of $1,500 was won by Mohammad Aliff bin Haji Madial, while second prize of $1,000 went to Awangku Mohammad Radzuan bin Pengiran Hashim and the $500 third prize was presented to Awang Khairul Asri bin Tarip.

Mohammad Aliff told the Sunday Bulletin that his winning design was inspired by JPD’s logo, particularly in terms of colours.

“JPD is moving towards technology, so my design is meant to look like a computer chip,” he explained, adding that his design has four yellow streaks of varied sizes to represent Brunei’s four districts.

He further shared that his design was also inspired by those often found on ‘Jong Sarat’ clothes.