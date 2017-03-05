Joining hands to keep neighbourhood safe

| James Kon |

THE Brunei-Muara Police District recently hosted a series of activities with members of the Neighbourhood Watch under its jurisdiction to ensure security and peace.

The 2017 first phase meeting was held between the Sengkurong Police Station as well as penghulu and village heads of Mukim Sengkurong.

Inspector Haji Khairul Hazmi bin Haji Abdul Halim, the Assistant Commanding Officer of Sengkurong Police Station chaired the meeting to discuss the direction of the Neighbourhood Watch and the achievement notched in 2016.

Involved in the discussions were Mukim Sengkurong Penghulu Haji Musa bin Haji Tahir, Kampong Sengkurong ‘A’ Village Head Dr Haji Abdullah Hanif bin Orang Kaya Maharaja Dinda Haji Saman, Kampong Mulaut Village Head Haji Mohammad Jait bin Hitam, Kampong Kulapis Village Head Haji Timor@Maamor bin Limbang, Kampong Lugu Village Head Salim bin Adi, Kampong Tanjong Nangka Village Head Lamat bin Nawang and Kampong Jerudong Village Head Haji Mohammad Rais bin Haji Ishak.

The Sengkurong Police Station also held a joint crime prevention patrol with the Neighborhood Watch of Kampong Lugu/Katimahar.

Inspector Haji Khairul Hazmi led six police personnel during the operation, while the eight Neighbourhood Watch members were led by Salim bin Adi.

The patrol covered the entire area of the Kampong Lugu National Housing Scheme towards Kampong Katimahar.