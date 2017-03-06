Join hands with Neighbourhood Watch groups, RBPF urges youths

| Hakim Hayat |

THE Royal Brunei Police Force (RBPF) yesterday requested youths to join Neighbourhood Watch groups in their villages.

“Such joint operations also help forge closer ties between the community, in collectively maintaining security and harmony in their neighbourhoods and in preventing criminal activities to ensure a peaceful atmosphere and also in promoting good neighbourly ties,” the RBPF stated in a release.

Meanwhile, police from all four districts joined forces with Neighbourhood Watch groups in their areas during a simultaneous crime watch operation on Saturday night, in an effort to combat criminal activities with help from the local communities.

The RBPF release stated that in the Brunei-Muara District, officers at Police Stations in Kampong Ayer, Muara, Bandar Seri Begawan, Limau Manis and Sengkurong participated in the crime surveillance operation with Neighbourhood Watch groups from their areas.

In the Temburong District, the Bangar Police Station also collaborated with the Neighbourhood Watch group of STKRJ Kampong Perpindahan Rataie in conducting the surveillance.

In the Tutong District, the Commanding Officer of Tutong District Police, Superintendent Pengiran Haji Abdul Salam bin Pengiran Haji Abdul Ghani also took part in a similar operation conducted with the Kampong Bukit Beruang Neighbourhood Watch.

The Labi Police Station in the Belait District also led a similar operation with the Neighbourhood Watch group from Kampong Labi I dan Kampong Labi II that targeted empty buildings and crime prone areas.

Taking part in the nationwide crime watch operation that lasted throughout the night were police officials, grassroots leaders from villages and mukims and also residents.