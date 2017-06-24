Johnny Depp sorry for controversial Trump joke

Johnny Depp is sorry for joking about assassinating US President Donald Trump. The 54-year-old actor made the controversial quip during an appearance at Glastonbury festival’s new Cineramageddon tent, when he referenced President Abraham Lincoln’s 1865 assassination at the hands of actor John Wilkes Booth and said, “Can we bring Trump here? I think he needs help and there are a lot of wonderful dark, dark places he could go. More details in Sunday Bulletin.
Fires devour $7.14M
BRUNEI saw 51 fire mishaps in the first half of this year that resulted in a total loss of property worth $7.14 million. Of this, 31 are house fire...Read more