JIS duo secures perfect IBDP score

THIS year, 159,400 students sat for the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) examinations worldwide. Of this figure, 218 achieved 45 points – making up just 0.14 per cent of IBDP students. For comparison, the average IBDP score for 2017 worldwide is 29.95. More details in Wednesday’s Bulletin.

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0