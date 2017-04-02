JCI gold seal for Pengkalan Batu Health Centre

| Rokiah Mahmud |

MINISTER of Health Dato Seri Setia Dr Awang Haji Zulkarnain bin Haji Hanafi yesterday lauded the dynamic initiatives undertaken by the Pengkalan Batu Health Centre which was awarded with the Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation certificate.

Speaking in a ceremony to hand over the certificate, he explained that the process of attaining JCI accreditation is not easy as it is required to meet some 112 standards and follow a total of 456 elements.

“The standards not only look into improving the process but also focus on patients’ clinical results, their safety, facilities and training, education and competency assessments of staff in ensuring that they have necessary skills and knowledge to deliver high quality service and safety,” the minister added.

The certificate was received by Senior Medical Officer Dr Hajah Norafizan binti Haji Hazipin, in her capacity as Officer-in-Charge of the Pengkalan Batu Health Centre.

In his speech, the minister noted that the JCI accreditation is a gold standard given for health facilities that maintain a high level of patient care and safety.

The JCI accreditation process is designed to create a culture of safety and quality within primary care centres and provide assurance that the standards, training and processes used to survey the performance of healthcare organisations meet the highest international benchmark.

“The aspects assessed by JCI are in line with the Ministry of Health’s core mission – that is to provide high-quality healthcare system which is safe, timely, comprehensive, effective, responsive, affordable, balanced and readily-available for all in the country,” he said.

JCI is a globall recognised healthcare organisation which aims to improve the safety and quality of healthcare worldwide and help healthcare organisations across all settings improve performance and outcomes.

The Pengkalan Batu Health Care has followed standards set by JCI and implemented its plans, policies and procedures in further improving the delivery and quality of healthcare services.

JCI and the Ministry of Health will continuously monitor the standards compliance within three cycles of accreditation.

The accreditation also supports the core value of the ministry which prioritises provision of high-quality services to customers.