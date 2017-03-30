JAPEM to host car boot sale in Belait

| Daniel Lim |

THE Community Development Department (JAPEM) will be hosting a car boot sale at the Anduki Recreational Park in Seria, starting from tomorrow until April 2.

The three-day sale represents JAPEM’s first activity of this year in the Belait District. It is aimed at providing more exposure for the department’s clients, while improving the lives of individuals within the participating groups and enabling the public to help those in need.

Among JAPEM’s participating clients will be the Pusat Bahagia Eric Goh in Kuala Belait, together with several mukim and village consultative councils in the district.

In an interview with Muhd Ronnie bin Abdullah Labau and Nooraishah binti Abdullah, who are Assistant Officer and Acting Senior Staff for the Belait branch of JAPEM, they described the sale as an opportunity for the department’s clients to participate in beneficial activities for the public, as well as those from underprivileged communities.

“During this event, the participating groups will display their goods and wares to the public,” said Muhd Ronnie.

Nooraishah added, “A charity drive will also be held for the underprivileged, where both the public and vendors can donate clothing or items which are still usable.

“While no limits have been set on what is available for sale, we do foresee that many of the participants will sell food, drinks, clothing and accessories, along with a thrift store set up for the event.”

Meanwhile, several activities have also been planned for visitors to the recreational spot, including a colouring session for children of all ages and a lucky draw.