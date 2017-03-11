Japanese students in Brunei for JENESYS 2016

| Fadley Faisal |

TWENTY-two senior high school students from Japan are in Brunei on a week-long visit.

The youths from Yamaguchi Prefectural Shimonoseki Nish Senior High School are here as part of JENESYS 2016.

The delegation are here to make presentations and performances to Bruneian high school students, youths and locals in an exchange programme launched by the Japanese Government to promote understanding of Japan among overseas youths.

The delegate who arrived on Wednesday will be in Brunei until March 14.

The programme is aimed to disseminate politics, society, history and diplomatic policy of Japan to Bruneians and promote better understanding of the true image of Japan and its attractive features to be able to create mutual trust and understanding between the two peoples as well as further strengthening ties between Japan and Brunei Darussalam.

The delegation paid a courtesy call at the Embassy of Japan in Brunei Darussalam yesterday. An exchange programme is scheduled at the Sayyidina Hasan Secondary School in Kilanas today while visits to Kampong Ayer, Royal Regalia Building, royal palace, mosques, commercial facilities and other places are also planned.

The delegation will visit Pengiran Muda Al-Muhtadee Billah College (Maktab Duli) in Gadong today for another exchange programme followed by a home stay with Bruneian host families on March 12.

The youths will tour the Seria oilfield area on March 13 and will have a final reporting session the next day at The Centrepoint Hotel before departure the same day.