Japanese loans help Asean’s development: JICA President

ASSISTING foreign countries in development is not easy and Japan’s assistance is more towards loans than grants which is different from Europe and America’s assistance, said Shinichi Kitaoka, the President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Kitaoka made these comments during a briefing with journalists from Asean member countries, at JICA’s headquarters in Nibancho Center Building, Tokyo. More details in Weekend Bulletin

