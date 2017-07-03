Japan PM Abe stung by huge loss in Tokyo assembly vote

Tokyo (AFP) – A chastened Japanese Prime Minister vowed Monday to win back public support after his party suffered a historic drubbing in local elections that media chalked up to growing arrogance and analysts said threatened his continued hold on power. The Sunday polls, in which Shinzo Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lost more than half its seats in the Tokyo metropolitan assembly, were seen as a bellwether for national political sentiment and came as Abe is buffeted by a series of setbacks and scandals that have driven down his popularity. More details in Tuesday’s Bulletin.
Let Brunei be part of Pan Borneo Highway
IF news reports from Malaysia are true, Phase Two of the Pan Borneo Highway involving the Limbang-Lawas stretch is expected to begin at the end of thi...Read more