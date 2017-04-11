Japan food chain seminar launched

| Wani Roslan |

THE opening ceremony for the ‘Food Value Chain Seminar’, part of the Asean-Japan Partnership Programme was held at the Pengiran Anak Puteri Rashidah Sa’adatul Bolkiah Institute of Health Sciences (PAPRSB IHS), Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD) yesterday.

The main objective of the seminar is to provide knowledge and exchange experiences between the Japanese experts and seminar participants, such as students from the local universities and educational institutions; small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs); and officers from the government and private section as well as other stakeholders.

Officiated by Japanese Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam, Noriko Iki, the ceremony was attended by Wardi bin Haji Mohammad Ali, Deputy Permanent Secretary (Tourism) at the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism (MPRT); Chair Professor Dr David Koh, Assistant Vice Chancellor (Research and Innovation) of UBD; and Masaki Maruyama, Counselor Deputy Director-General, Food Industry Affairs Bureau, Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) of Japan.

The ceremony began with a welcoming remark delivered by Dr Abby Tan Chee Hong, Dean of the Faculty of Science of UBD, followed by Masaki Maruyama.

A mini exhibition of local food products from representatives of village consultative council, called ‘One Village, One Product’, was featured at the ceremony.

The seminar – which runs from April 10 to 12 – was jointly organised by the Agriculture and Agrifood Department of MPRT, UBD and the Government of Japan through the Asean Secretariat.

Examples of lecture topics to be delivered throughout the course of the three-day seminar are: Introduction on the Japanese Food Industry and Food Value Chain; Marketing Strategy of the Food Service Chain; Rare Sugars Development from Global Food Value Chain Strategy (Development of Specialty Food Ingredients); Human Resource Development in the Food Industry; Food Freezing Technology and Refrigeration Equipment; Rice Cracker Production Technology; History of Japanese Food Service Industry and Global Expansion of Japanese Food Development and Current Status of Functional Food; Halal Food Certification Procedure; and Conversion of Waste Food into Biofuel.

The seminar is part of the ‘Human Resource Development in Food Related Areas through Partnership with Asean Universities’ project, funded by Japan’s MAFF and implemented by the Asean Secretariat in cooperation with prominent universities in the Asean region.

The project is expected to contribute to the growth of the food industry in Brunei Darussalam.