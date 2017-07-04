Japan to boost technical cooperation with Brunei

Further boosting Brunei Darussalam’s diversification drive, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has announced its readiness to provide technical cooperation in capacity-building for various non-oil and gas-related fields, such as small and medium enterprises (SMEs), human resources development in technical vocal education and training (TVET), tourism, agriculture and fisheries. More details in Wednesday’s Bulletin.
Avenues galore for young entrepreneurs to succeed
AS THE national aspiration requires local young entrepreneurs to become savvy with a global mindset, they must think immediately about markets beyond ...Read more