Jamak, Qasar prayers workshop in Kuala Belait

| Daniel Lim |

THE Department of Mosque Affairs in cooperation with mosque takmir committee members, conducted a Jamak and Qasar prayers workshop for Muslim women at Mohammad Jamalul Alam Mosque, Kuala Belait on March 9.

The workshop was conducted by Haji Haslan bin Haji Shahbudin, Mosque Affairs Officer of the Belait District.

The workshop’s aim is to increase the understanding of the importance of prayer as well as the laws that governs Jamak and Qasar. The workshop also provides guidance through practical prayer, to provide opportunities for the attendees to express any concerns about their practices regarding Jamak and Qasar.