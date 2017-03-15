Jalan Batang Mitus-Bebuloh upgrade

| Syazwani Hj Rosli |

A REQUEST for future upgrades for the main road along Jalan Batang Mirus-Bebuloh in the Tutong District was raised yesterday by YB Haji Mohimin bin Haji Johari @ Jahari, a Legislative Council (LegCo) member in his capacity as the Village Head of Kg Limau Manis, Zone 5 of the Brunei-Muara District, at the LegCo meeting yesterday morning.

In his deliberation, he asked for the suggestion to be included in the future National Development Plan, considering that the residents require better road access for their convenience.

The Minister of Development, YB Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Bahrin bin Abdullah, in response to this suggestion said that the upgrading of infrastructures will be subject to priority and also highlighted that Jalan Batang Mitus-Bebuloh is suitable to be included in the 11th National Development Plan.

The second issue brought up by YB Haji Mohimin was on not imposing guarantors as one of the conditions for National Housing Scheme (RPN) applications.

This is because application for RPN would require two guarantors, of which one should be an officer working in the government sector, thus making it difficult to meet the requirement.

The minister said the ministry is currently facing some major issues because some house owners do not keep their promise to pay the scheme’s monthly instalment. He said that one of the ways to avoid this problem is to pose guarantors as a condition for the application.