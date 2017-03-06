Jaguar I-Pace concept to make debut in Geneva

JAGUAR’S electric performance SUV concept is going to showcase one of the production car’s First Edition colours, Photon Red, at the Geneva Motor Show on Tuesday.

The concept will preview Jaguar’s first electric vehicle, the Jaguar I-PACE, which will be available in 2018, according to a press release issued by Indera Motors Sdn Bhd.

“With the I-Pace Concept we’ve torn up the rule book to create a vehicle with supercar looks, sports car performance and SUV space, in one electric package,” said Ian Callum, Jaguar’s Director of Design.

“Our design and engineering teams have taken full advantage of the opportunities presented by electrification: a cab-forward, sporting driving position, exceptional interior space and, of course, zero tailpipe emissions and instant acceleration.

“The dramatic silhouette and powerful proportions are only possible because we consciously exploited every millimetre given by the state-of-the-art electric drive system. The I-Pace Concept represents the next generation of battery electric vehicle design,” the director said.

The I-Pace will be a long distance sprinter that accelerates to 60mph in around four seconds, with a range of more than 500km (NEDC cycle) from the 90kWh lithium-ion battery, the statement said.

Charging is easy and fast, achieving 80 per cent charge in just 90 minutes using 50kW DC charging.

Meanwhile, compact, lightweight electric motors at the front and rear axles generate a combined output of 400PS and 700Nm of torque, with the all-weather benefits of all-wheel drive.