Items from recycled vessel handed over to BMA

| Wani Roslan |

A HANDOVER ceremony for items from the previously recycled vessel of Brunei Shell Tankers Sdn Bhd (BST), Bilis was held between Brunei Gas Carriers Sdn Bhd (BGC) on behalf of BST and the Brunei Maritime Academy (BMA) yesterday.

The ceremony took place at the BGC main office in Jerudong.

Signing on behalf of the organisations were Haji Shahbudin bin Haji Musa, BGC’s Managing Director, and Suhaimi bin Haji Abdul Wahab, head of BMA.

The items, comprising equipment, were handed over to BMA as part of BGC’s social investment initiative in line with the Brunei Vision 2035 to support educational activities as well as to support the Energy Industry Competency Framework (EICF) for the development of the maritime industry in Brunei.

Bilis was one of the seven ‘B’ class vessels under BST delivering liquified natural gas (LNG) to Japan and was recycled in 2014. Built in 1975, the youngest and biggest of all the ‘B’ class vessels has made several achievements over the years starting with being the first of the ‘B’ class vessels to be issued with an Environment Notation Certification from Lloyd’s Register.

Bilis was also the first to obtain Lloyd’s Register’s Green Passport Certification. On June 15, 2005, the vessel delivered Brunei LNG’s 5,000th cargo at the Negishi Terminal in Japan and repeated the success by winning the international acclaim for the 6,000th ship delivery from all LNG projects worldwide, that arrived at Sodegaura, Japan in July 2007.

Of BST’s seven ‘B’ class vessels, namely Bubuk, Bilis, Bekalang, Bekulan, Belais, Bebatik and Belanak, that were chartered to Brunei LNG, only two – Bebatik and Belanak – are currently operational.