Istana sees over 100,000

| Achong Tanjong & Wani Roslan |

THE annual Istana Nurul Iman open house concluded yesterday with 102,660 well-wishers from all walks of life visiting the palace to meet and greet the royal family in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

The final day saw a total of 30,309 visitors – 14,241 in the morning session and 16,068 in the afternoon session – flocking to the Istana to meet and convey their best wishes to His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam; Her Majesty Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha binti Al-Marhum Pengiran Pemancha Pengiran Anak Haji Mohamed Alam and members of the royal family.

The Istana Nurul Iman welcomed 38,437 and 33,914 visitors respectively in the first two days of the open palace.

Last year, a total of 100,802 people descended on the palace to meet and greet the royal family.

The three-day annual tradition at the Istana Nurul Iman is a golden opportunity for Bruneians, expatriates and visitors to the country to meet and personally convey their Hari Raya Aidilfitri wishes to the beloved monarch and members of the royal family amid Hari Raya festive atmosphere.

The festive atmosphere at the Istana was apparent with cheerful people of all ages including tourists, expatriates, senior citizens, children and even special needs individuals – all beautifully dressed and in smiles – eager to meet the royal family. The day was divided into morning and afternoon sessions, each lasting about two hours.

People were excited to greet and shake hands with members of the royal family after waiting from as early as 7am at the palace main gates.

People were divided into two sections – with males on one side to meet His Majesty and females on the other side to meet Her Majesty.

Accompanying His Majesty during the morning session to receive male visitors at the Baitur Rahmah Hall were His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office; His Royal Highness Prince Mohamed Bolkiah; His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Malik; His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Wakeel as well as other members of the royal family.

Meanwhile in the adjacent room, accompanying Her Majesty in exchanging greetings with female visitors were Her Royal Highness Paduka Seri Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah binti Pengiran Haji Salleh Ab Rahaman; Her Royal Highness Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Zariah; Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Raabi’atul ‘Adawiyyah binti Pengiran Haji Bolkiah; Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Rashidah Sa’adatul Bolkiah; Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Muta-Wakkilah Hayatul Bolkiah; Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Majeedah Nuurul Bolkiah; Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Hafizah Sururul Bolkiah; Her Royal Highness Princess ‘Azemah Ni’matul Bolkiah; Her Royal Highness Princess Fadzilah Lubabul Bolkiah; Her Royal Highness Princess Ameerah Wardatul Bolkiah; Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Masna, Ambassador-at-Large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade; and Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Amal Umi Kalthum Al-Islam.

Also conveying their greetings yesterday morning were officers and staff of the government ministries and departments and the private sector including a delegation of 437 from the Islamic Da’wah Centre comprising officers, staff and Muslim converts from all four districts, led by Haji Abdul Rajid bin Haji Mohd Salleh, Acting Director of the Islamic Da’wah Centre.

In the afternoon session, joining His Majesty was His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office; His Royal Highness Prince Mohamed Bolkiah; His Royal Highness Prince Haji Jefri Bolkiah; His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Malik; His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Wakeel and other members of the royal family.

In the adjoining room, Her Majesty received female guests, accompanied by Her Royal Highness Paduka Seri Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah, Her Royal Highness Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Zariah, Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Norhayati binti Pengiran Jaya Negara Pengiran Haji Abdul Rahman, Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Raabi’atul ‘Adawiyyah, Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Rashidah Sa’adatul Bolkiah, Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Majeedah Nuurul Bolkiah, Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Hafizah Sururul Bolkiah, Her Royal Highness Princess ‘Azemah Ni’matul Bolkiah, Her Royal Highness Princess Ameerah Wardatul Bolkiah, Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Masna, and Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Amal Umi Kalthum Al-Islam.

Upon arrival at the Istana, guests were served with a wide selection of food at the opulent dining hall before queuing up to meet the royal family.

As a token of appreciation, visitors were given embossed yellow boxes containing Hari Raya cakes and Hari Raya greeting cards from Their Majesties by the Istana staff.

Children were seen happy walking away with Hari Raya green packets.

To make the trip to the Istana more comfortable, shuttle buses were provided at designated parking areas around the palace compound.

At the Istana entrance, visitors were greeted by friendly Istana staff and security personnel for registration and security inspection.

Following registration, visitors were guided into the largest residential palace in the world where Hari Raya songs greeted them.

The final day proceedings were well-planned and the crowd management was splendid where everyone felt at ease, thanks to the Royal Brunei Police Force and other security personnel who were in and around the palace to ensure that everything was in order.

The open Istana tradition highlights His Majesty’s love and concern for the people and the people’s love for their monarch. For visitors, the opportunity to meet and greet Their Majesties and members of the royal family is a fabulous experience which leaves indelible memories in their minds.

“I have been visiting the Istana open house almost every year for the past 20 years,” said Suresh Borigam, manager at a private firm in Brunei.

“I came with my family members and we enjoyed the atmosphere at the palace very much. We are very happy to convey Hari Raya wishes to His Majesty and members of the royal family and have the opportunity to shake hands with them,” he added.

“This is my first time working at the palace during Hari Raya. I never had the chance before and this year I was lucky to be selected,” said Pengiran Julaihi bin Pengiran Haji Omar from the Ministry of Health.

“Our task here is to care of those in need of medical attention and from the first to the last day, everything has gone smoothly,” he said.

Mohd Faizal Rabi, a 45-year-old Pakistani who has been in Brunei for 20 years, said, “I felt extremely happy to meet and shake hands with His Majesty and members of the royal family.

“This is not my first time visiting the palace to convey Hari Raya greetings to them personally and I won’t miss it next year as well.”