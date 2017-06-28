Istana in Raya spotlight

Nearly 34,000 well-wishers flocked to the Istana Nurul Iman yesterday to personally convey their Hari Raya greetings to Their Majesties and other members of the royal family, on the second day of the palace open house held in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations. More details in Thursday’s Bulletin.
Istana open house begins
