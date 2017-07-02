Israel’s Labour aims for relevance with leadership election

JERUSALEM (AP) – Israel’s venerable Labour Party, which led the country to independence and steered it for decades through wars, crises and the pursuit of peace is now fighting to merely stay relevant.

With Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud firmly in control, Labour is trying to overcome years of missteps and regain some of its former glory with the election of a new party leader next week.

But even as it prepares for the vote, the question remains whether a new chairman can return the party of David Ben-Gurion, Golda Meir and Yitzhak Rabin to the prime minister’s office – or have it continue to languish in the opposition.

“I think the party needs a new mission and the mission needs to be very clear: not joining Netanyahu but replacing Netanyahu,” Erel Margalit, a high-tech entrepreneur-turned-lawmaker who is among nine candidates vying for the party leadership, told The Associated Press.

Though the next national election is scheduled for late 2019, polls show the party currently winning just 10 to 15 seats in the 120-seat parliament – making it Israel’s fourth or even fifth-largest party. Labour has not ruled since then-Prime Minister Ehud Barak was defeated in 2001, following a failed attempt to reach peace with the Palestinians.

The past 16 years have been a downward spiral as the public has grown disillusioned with Labour’s moderate message of Middle East peace. The party has vacillated between meekly opposing a string of hawkish governments and serving as a junior partner to Netanyahu’s Likud in what critics saw as a feeble attempt to cling to power.