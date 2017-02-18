Islamic Da’wah Centre holds empowerment programme for Muslim youth converts

| Ishan Ibrahim |

THE inaugural Muallaf Youth Enhancing Programme organised by the Islamic Da’wah Centre for Muslim youth converts yesterday was a significant step in empowering them to generate practices and activities that follow the teachings of Islam.

The programme – held at the centre’s Mau’izzah Hall at the Nurul Huda Building and lasting three days and two nights – was an Islamic social platform themed ‘From Syahadah to Happiness’. It was intended to generate the revival of youth converts’ feelings when they made the decision to turn to Islam.

Muhammad Samira Razin bin Abdullah Sambut, the head of the working committee of the programme, in his welcoming remarks said that the programme also aimed to enhance the welfare of Muslim youth converts as well as their families, regardless of their religious beliefs, in various aspects. That includes an understanding on Islam, health and economy.

The programme will also identify youth with the potential to be active members in an association that can be seen as role models for other Muslim youth.

The event was attended by the guest of honour Haji Harun bin Haji Junid, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs, officers from the Ministry of Religious Affairs as well as 41 youth participants, 25 males and 16 females.