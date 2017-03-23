Islam making headway in finance world: UNISSA academic

| Azlan Othman |

DR ABDUL Nasir bin Haji Abdul Rani, Dean of the Faculty of Islamic Economics and Finance (FEKIm) of Universiti Islam Sultan Sharif Ali (UNISSA), said that for decades, the West has progressed far ahead in various fields, including finance and economics. However, recent times have witnessed a change, specifically during the mid-20th Century when Islam began to regain a foothold in the world and started playing a significant role in the economics and financial arena.

He stated this at the UNISSA premier forum entitled ‘Ensuring the Integrity of Ummah through the Empowerment of Islamic Economics and Finance’ yesterday.

The forum was organised by UNISSA’s FEKIm. The Managing Director of Autoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam (AMBD), Yusof bin Haji Abdul Rahman, was the chief guest.

Also in attendance were the Rector of UNISSA, Dr Haji Norarfan bin Haji Zainal; officers from AMBD and Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam (BIBD); and core officers from UNISSA.

Dr Abdul Nasir added, “This positive change is one of the interesting developments and meaningful achievements for us and needs to be strengthened and intensified from time to time to ensure the integrity of the nation.”

The forum presented a synthesised and harmonised slant on the understanding of the contemporary development of Islamic economics and finance, with solutions to issues encountered within this area also being discussed.

Also highlighted during the forum was the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between UNISSA and the Centre for Islamic Banking, Finance and Management (CIBFM).

With regards to this MoU, Dr Abdul Nasir said that it is beneficial for UNISSA to strengthen its ties with CIBFM.

This is to boost cooperation in banking and Islamic finance; to collaborate in research projects and publications, the exchange of teaching and professional development of officials and research personnel, as well as the offering of training programmes, joint seminars, symposiums and workshops.

The collaboration will open up opportunities for both parties to explore deeper into Islamic economics and finance, to produce more Muslim scholars in the Islamic finance field, and to achieve the nation’s ambition of establishing itself as the region’s premier Islamic financial hub.

Professionals, practitioners and academics made up the forum’s panel. Notable examples included Dr Emir Hrnjic, CEO of CIBFM; Mubashar Khokhar, Managing Director of BIBD; and Dr Abdul Ghafar bin Ismail, Professor at the FEKIm of UNISSA.

Upon conclusion of the forum, an MoU between UNISSA and CIBFM was signed, with UNISSA being represented by Dr Abdul Nasir, Dean of FEKIm, and Dr Emir Hrnjic, representing CIBFM.