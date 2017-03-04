ISB celebrates National Day

| Fizah HAB |

INTERNATIONAL School Brunei (ISB) was alive with spirit of patriotism as students in colourful attires celebrated the 33rd National Day celebration with performances displaying Brunei’s rich cultural history yesterday.

Participating in the series of performances at the ISB school theatre were His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Wakeel and Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Muda ‘Abdul Muntaqim ibni Duli Yang Teramat Mulia Paduka Seri Pengiran Muda Mahkota Pengiran Muda Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah performing the traditional Aduk-Aduk dance (coconut dance) and Her Royal Highness Princess Ameerah Wardatul Bolkiah performing the Joget Bunga Simpur dance.

Witnessing the performances were Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Anak Muneerah Madhul Bolkiah binti Duli Yang Teramat Mulia Paduka Seri Pengiran Muda Mahkota Pengiran Muda Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah and Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Anak ‘Abdul Haseeb bin Pengiran Maharaja Setia Laila Diraja Sahibul Irshad Pengiran Anak Haji Abdul Rahim.

The event began with the opening address by ISB Primary Principal Darren Sibley. He reminded the students of the significance of the occasion. “As an international school, ISB places a strong emphasis on tolerance and acceptance of all cultures, especially those of our host country, Brunei.”

After the welcoming address, performers and those in attendance stood up to sing the Brunei national anthem Allah Peliharakan Sultan. The stage was then set for different performers who presented an array of vibrant Brunei folktales, traditional songs and dances. Four separate assemblies were held, catering to a different key stage groups, featuring Malay first and second language students in primary and secondary sections.