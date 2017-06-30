Iraq military says it has retaken iconic Mosul mosque

MOSUL, Iraq (AFP) – The Iraqi military on Thursday announced the recapture of the iconic Mosul mosque where extremist chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi made his only public appearance, calling on Muslims to obey him. The announcement of the recapture of the mosque – which the Islamic State (IS) group blew up last week as Iraqi forces closed in – comes three years to the day after the extremists declared a ‘caliphate’ straddling Iraq and Syria. More details in Friday’s Bulletin.
Istana open house begins
THOUSANDS of people from all walks of life visited the Istana Nurul Iman yesterday to convey their greetings to His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolki...Read more