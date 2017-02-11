Iranian embassy hosts National Day reception

| Lyna Mohamad |

THE Embassy of Iran in Brunei Darussalam celebrated the country’s 38th National Day last night at The Rizqun International Hotel, Gadong.

In attendance as representative of The Government of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam was Pehin Orang Kaya Laila Setia Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Abdul Rahman bin Haji Ibrahim, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Minister of Finance II.

Last night’s reception started with the national anthems of both Brunei Darussalam and Iran, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony and presentation of a token of appreciation from Abdolhamid Fekri, Ambassador of Iran to Brunei Darussalam; to Pehin Orang Kaya Laila Setia Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Abdul Rahman.

Diplomatic relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Brunei Darussalam have been established since May 1, 1990.

The two countries have been involved in exchanges in sports and religious activities.