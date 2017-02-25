Int’l Consumers Carnival from Feb 28

| Achong Tanjong |

SOME 70 exhibitors including those from Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand will participate in the International Consumers Carnival 2017 to be held at Indoor Stadium in Berakas from February 28 to March 5.

Organised by Pro Access Event Management, the expo will help Brunei’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to promote their products and the foreign participants to seek partners to further develop their businesses in the Sultanate.

At a press conference held yesterday to share information on the event, Azman bin Abdul Talib, Manager of Pro Access Event Management said the International Consumers Carnival aims to act as platform for local SMEs in the country to introduce and promote their products and open up entrepreneurial avenues for school leavers, youths and graduates from higher learning institutions who are unemployed but interested in involving in business.

He said the event organiser in collaboration with Persatuan Usahawan Internet Malaysia (PUIM) will organise a seminar titled ‘MY Business Online Live Talk’ on March 3, 2017 at the Exhibition Hall of the Indoor Stadium.

The initial session of the event will be held from 2.30-6pm and the second session will be from 8-10pm.

The short seminar is open to school leavers and members of the public who are interested in starting up Internet businesses. The seminar will also provide participants with business opportunities that could be garnered using Internet.

The organiser expects to receive encouraging response to the expo from the public due to the participation of a number of foreign business entities.

There will be a registration fee of $50 for the public and $30 for students to attend the seminar which will cover topics such as FB marketing, copywriting and email marketing.

The carnival will be enlivened by performances by Singers, Dancers and Musicians Association of Brunei Darussalam (3P).

Zolkflee Butir, Deputy President of 3P, said the stage performances during the event will feature local artists such as Siti Aisah, Asimah, Jojo, Suzen, Ct Maryam and Hajah Sa’adiah.

There will be an acoustic show by Iron Dragon Band, No Band and Aqasha & Ai, calligraphy competition by Language and Literature Bureau, children’s show by TinkerBell Learning School, Hunted House by Putra Seni, and ambuyat making and teh tarik challenge by Sabli Food Industries.

Entry to the carnival is free.

Also present at the press conference yesterday was Farisan Haji Mangsor from Pro Access Event Management.