Internet downtime resolved in less than four hours

RESOLUTION of yesterday’s internet downtime experienced by Telekom Brunei Berhad (TelBru) customers was expedited by the company’s team of technician’s following a disruption in services that started at 9am on New Year’s day, according to a press release issued by TelBru.

TelBru will continue to monitor its services and assured its customers that the company will maintain the best quality care and reliable services to meet customer expectations as part of its responsibilities as the main telecommunications provider in the country.

TelBru customers are urged to contact the company’s Customer Care line at 111 for inquiries.