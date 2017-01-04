International students looking forward to studying in UBD

| James Kon |

THE uniqueness of the courses offered and the fascination of Brunei Darussalam were some of the main points that attracted a number of foreign students to join Universiti Brunei Darussalam’s (UBD) January 2017 intake.

Eve Leung from University of Hong Kong and Cerise Ho from Chinese University of Hong Kong were among the international students who are taking a one-semester course in UBD.

The exchange students during an interview have expressed their excitement of getting to learn and know Brunei better.

Cerise Ho who is taking the programme on History of Brunei, Malay and NGOs said, “Brunei is a very special country. Brunei has a unique culture and I hope to gain an in-depth understanding of the traditions and culture of the country.”

Eve Leung who is a linguistics student in Hong Kong was fascinated at the chance to study linguistics in UBD.

“I am the first student to be nominated by my university to study in Brunei and I’m excited to study the Malay Language and the Arabic Language. Some of the linguistic courses in UBD are not available in my university in Hong Kong,” she added.

On her fascination of Brunei’s culture, she said, “The lifestyle of Brunei is vastly different than in Hong Kong where the pace of life is slower because people are enjoying their lives.”

Both Hong Kong students also agreed that Bruneian people are very friendly. In addition, Brunei is a modern country with well-built facilities and infrastructures.

Meanwhile Heesung Kim of South Korea is planning to take up a financial degree in UBD. In an interview, he said, “I got to know UBD from Bruneian exchange students who were in Korea.”

From the stories of Bruneian students, he said, “I am fascinated to know more about Brunei’s culture and its people.”

A total of 603 students were accepted into UBD for the second semester of the academic year 2017/2018.