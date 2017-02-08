Information Dept continues Asean Roadshow at Lambak Kiri Secondary School

| Achong Tanjong |

THE Asean Roadshow, facilitated by the Information Department through its International Affairs Unit as the Secretariat of Asean-COCI Information Sub-Committee, continued its roadshow at the Lambak Kiri Secondary School in Berakas. The event was held at the school’s hall and was attended by 100 students.

The chief guest at the event was Hajah Sharifah binti Haji Matsawali, the school’s Principal. Also in attendance were the deputy principal, teachers and students. The aim of the roadshow was to provide the students with basic information on regional events as well as instilling a sense of belonging among the Asean Community in line with the organisation’s motto of ‘One Vision, One Identity, and One Community’.

The event began with the national anthem, followed by the Asean song. There was also a quiz session, which was followed by a presentation of prizes to 10 students with the most correct answers by the chief guest.

The event was part of the Information Department’s continuing efforts to provide secondary school students across the country with more exposure and education on Brunei Darussalam’s role in the regional arena. The briefing was presented by officers from the International Affairs Unit of the Information Department.