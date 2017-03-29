Information Department marks 65th anniversary with thanksgiving prayer

| Azlan Othman |

THE Information Department of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) marked the 65th anniversary of its establishment yesterday with mass prayers, a thanksgiving prayer and recitation of Surah Yaasiin at the Ash-Shaliheen Mosque.

Among those present were Dato Paduka Awang Haji Hamdan bin Haji Abu Bakar, Acting Minister of Energy and Industry at the PMO; Mohamed Riza bin Dato Paduka Haji Mohamed Yunos, Permanent Secretary (Media and Cabinet) at the PMO; and the Acting Director of Information.

Originally established on April 1, 1952 as the Information Services, among the department’s chief functions is relaying information and news to the public on state policies, activities and programmes, in addition to providing a channel for the public to convey their issues and concerns.

The department is also responsible in managing media affairs, as well as organising publicity and promotional events for state events. It also publishes the tri-weekly official state newspaper, Pelita Brunei, which can also be accessed on its online platform.