Info Dept marks 65th anniversary with Tahlil at Royal Mausoleum

| Ishan Ibrahim |

THE Information Department, Prime Minister’s Office, on the occasion of its 65th year of establishment, conducted a Tahlil ceremony at the Royal Mausoleum in Jalan Kubah Makam Diraja yesterday.

Guest of honour Dato Paduka Awang Haji Hamdan bin Haji Abu Bakar, Deputy Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office led the Tahlil ceremony held for His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of

Brunei Darussalam’s late parents, Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Muhammad Jamalul Alam and Al-Marhumah Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Damit binti Al-Marhum Pengiran Bendahara Pengiran Anak Abdul Rahman. Also present at the ceremony was Mawardi bin Haji Mohammad, Acting Director of Information.

The Tahlil event was led by Pengiran Haji Hafizuddin bin Pengiran Haji Bakar, Mosque Officer of Kampong Belimbing Mosque, Subok.

The Information Department, established on April 1, 1952 and previously known as the Information Services, plays a key role in the dissemination of information and news on policies, activities and programmes of the government.

The department also manages media affairs, publicity activities and promotional events for major national events.