Info Department welcomes students from Maktab Duli

| Aziz Idris |

THE Information Department at the Prime Minister’s Office hosted an educational visit for Duli Pengiran Muda Al-Muhtadee Billah College (Maktab Duli) students yesterday.

The visitors comprising 25 students were led by Cikgu Dayangku Amelia binti Pengiran Roslee, Assistant Head of the Public Communication Unit and accompanied by other teachers.

A short briefing was conducted by Ali Termizzi bin Haji Ramlli @Haji Ramli, Information Department Officer, that focussed on the significant role played by the Information Department in the preservation and safeguarding of the image of the Sultan, the nation and the government as well as being the official mouthpiece of the government in the dissemination of information and news.

The working strategy of the department is channelled through print media such as its official media Pelita Brunei’s weekly editions on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The day also saw a lively question-and-answer session, and the presentation of a souvenir to the representative of Maktab Duli and a brief tour of the Mini Gallery of the Information Department, Photo Services Unit as well as the Pelita Brunei Section.