Info Department holds Asean roadshow at SMB

| Wani Roslan |

AROUND 600 students from Berakas Secondary School (SMB) attended an Asean roadshow yesterday, organised by the Information Department’s International Affairs Unit, as the Secretariat for the Asean-COCI Sub-Committee.

The guest of honour at the event was Abdullah bin Ismail, the Principal of SMB.

A briefing on Asean was conducted by Abdul Karim bin Hamdan, a Grade II Special Duties Officer from the International Affairs Unit of the Information Department, to provide the students with basic information on regional events, as well as instilling a sense of community in line with the organisation’s motto of ‘One Vision, One Identity, One Community’.

The roadshow also featured a briefing on Brunei Vision 2035, to provide the students with an understanding of the country’s national development, while inspiring them to work towards achieving that vision.

A quiz session was held, followed by a presentation of prizes by the school’s principal, to 10 students with the most correct answers.

The programme is one of the continuing efforts by the Information Department, to educate secondary school students across the country on Brunei Darussalam’s role in the region.