| Azlan Othman |

THE Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Brunei Darussalam will conduct a Sunnat Aidilfitri prayer on the Syawal 1, 1438 Hijrah, for Indonesian citizens residing and working in the country.

The prayer will commence at 7am at the embassy compound at Simpang 336, Diplomatic Enclave in Jalan Kebangsaan.

The prayer will be led by Ustad Abdul Halim and the sermon will be delivered by Dr Ahmad Asri Lubis.