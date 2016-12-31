Indonesian delegates visit Brunei History Centre

| Fizah HAB |

AN INDONESIAN delegation, comprising four representatives from Toyota Kijang Club, Jakarta, Indonesia, recently visited the Brunei History Centre.

Sach Rony, Muhammad Nur Rachmad and Abang Adi Subrata, the members of the delegation, were led by Deni Agus Himawan.

The representatives, on December 24, set off on their trip from Jakarta to Borneo using the second edition of a 1983 Toyota Kijang. The delegation explored areas which include Pontianak Indonesia, Miri and Brunei Darussalam.

The visit aimed to strengthen ties between Brunei Darussalam and Indonesia, particularly between Toyota Kijang Club Indonesia and the Brunei History Centre. The visit also sought to form a cooperative relationship with the owner of Toyota Kijang Brunei and establish a club for such vehicles in Brunei Darussalam in the near future.