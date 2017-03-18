Indonesian Air Force Chief of Staff receives honorary RBAirF award

| James Kon |

HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, the Minister of Defence, and the Supreme Commander of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF) consented yesterday to grant the Royal Brunei Air Force (RBAirF) Honorary Pilot Wing to Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Air Force.

Held in a ceremony at the Royal Brunei Air Force (RBAirF) Base in Rimba, the award was given in recognition of Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto’s services in advancing the ties between the RBAirF and the Indonesian Air Force.

The RBAirF Honorary Pilot Wing was presented by Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Major General Dato Paduka Seri Mohd Tawih bin Abdullah, Commander of the RBAF.

Also in attendance was Brigadier General (U) Dato Seri Pahlawan Shahril Anwar bin Haji Ma’awiah, Commander of the RBAirF.